Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes $1.44 Million Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $124,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

IAS opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

