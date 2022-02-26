Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,111.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 657.63 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,120.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,428.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,816.36.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

