Liquity (LQTY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.75 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00005903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $38.37 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00045733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.10 or 0.07076489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,818.79 or 0.99996601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,744,511 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.