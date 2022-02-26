Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0088

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $233.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,473.71 or 1.00048953 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 751,846,106 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.