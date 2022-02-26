Litecoin Plus (LCP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $81,899.24

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $81,899.24 and approximately $5.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,137.45 or 0.99960544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00076591 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00023080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002230 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016265 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00307932 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

