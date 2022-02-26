Litecoin Price Hits $107.95 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $107.95 or 0.00275704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and $815.60 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015521 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001630 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,724,419 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

