Lobstex Hits Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.00 million and $23,811.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,209,178 coins and its circulating supply is 23,133,752 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

