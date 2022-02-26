Lobstex Price Reaches $0.0382 on Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $883,691.61 and approximately $24,683.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,206,326 coins and its circulating supply is 23,130,899 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.