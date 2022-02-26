LocalCoinSwap Market Capitalization Hits $692,801.54 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $692,801.54 and approximately $1,492.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00284596 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004761 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.56 or 0.01215474 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003315 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,469,084 coins and its circulating supply is 50,256,307 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

