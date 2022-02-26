Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Loews worth $38,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $760,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Loews by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Loews by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Loews by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 68,217 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

L opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $47.61 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.13%.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,416 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on L shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Profile (Get Rating)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.