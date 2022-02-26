Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,640.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.34 or 0.07024517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00274964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.49 or 0.00803522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00072797 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.67 or 0.00397694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.10 or 0.00215048 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

