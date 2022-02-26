Loki Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,121.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.88 or 0.07087834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.39 or 0.00282163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.15 or 0.00813225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00073583 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.29 or 0.00399491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00218599 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

