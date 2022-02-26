$LONDON (LONDON) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $713.00

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, $LONDON has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One $LONDON coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. $LONDON has a market cap of $322,403.04 and $713.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.98 or 0.07036884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,530.68 or 1.00235760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00048259 BTC.

$LONDON Coin Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade $LONDON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase $LONDON using one of the exchanges listed above.

