Lookers (LON:LOOK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.27

Shares of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.27 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 91.70 ($1.25). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 579,748 shares trading hands.

LOOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.36) price target on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lookers from GBX 105 ($1.43) to GBX 110 ($1.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £354.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75.

In other Lookers news, insider Victoria Mitchell acquired 14,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £8,378.68 ($11,394.91).

Lookers

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

