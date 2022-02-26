Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and IDAX. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047358 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.49 or 0.07163809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,271.59 or 0.99817326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003091 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinMex, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

