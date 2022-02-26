Loser Coin (LOWB) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $731,037.00

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $731,037.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.63 or 0.07091214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.38 or 0.99952278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

