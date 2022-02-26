Lossless Price Hits $0.45 (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Lossless has a total market cap of $17.04 million and approximately $854,436.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00045739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,713.92 or 0.07024843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,549.73 or 0.99784135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048207 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

