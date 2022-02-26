Lossless Reaches Market Cap of $16.41 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Lossless has a total market cap of $16.41 million and $674,997.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.02 or 0.07049812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,819.44 or 0.99733198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048222 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

