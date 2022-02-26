Lotto (LOTTO) Price Tops $0.0068

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 50.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. Lotto has a market cap of $13.69 million and approximately $2,501.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lotto has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.81 or 0.00275150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015625 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001495 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

