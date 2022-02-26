LPL Financial LLC Acquires 154,994 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,994 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of The Carlyle Group worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,119,000 after acquiring an additional 797,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $47.14 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 10,956 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $572,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

