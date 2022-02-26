LPL Financial LLC Acquires 162,611 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,611 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWD stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

