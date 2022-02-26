LPL Financial LLC Acquires 63,314 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 189.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,314 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $4,408,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Affirm by 148.9% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Affirm by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $2,471,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $176.65. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion and a PE ratio of -12.10.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.