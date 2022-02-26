LPL Financial LLC Acquires 96,025 Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,113,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,025 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.35% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $830,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 26,673 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 79,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period.

SRET stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd.

