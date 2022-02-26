LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.21% of AllianceBernstein worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 13,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.99%.

AB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

