LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CarMax worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in CarMax by 3.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in CarMax by 8.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 874.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,207,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $107.35 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.39 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

