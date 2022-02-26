LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after buying an additional 117,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI opened at $52.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.895 per share. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

