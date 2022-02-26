LPL Financial LLC Buys 11,094 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,338,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,922,000 after acquiring an additional 449,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $3,293,597. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

NYSE SLB opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

