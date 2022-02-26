LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,311 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Corteva by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTVA opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

