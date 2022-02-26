LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,536 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $154,780,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 56.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,679 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.74.

Shares of ATVI opened at $81.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

