LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 377.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,984,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Marriott International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,924,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

Shares of MAR opened at $174.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

