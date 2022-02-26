LPL Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,170 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.44% of United States Oil Fund worth $11,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USO. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 115,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 79,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,052,000 after buying an additional 344,459 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $65.80 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $70.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.88.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

