LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 25,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 412.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $54,192,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,045 shares of company stock worth $22,550,618. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $153.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 150.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

