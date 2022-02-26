LPL Financial LLC Has $10.61 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,619 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 29,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,169,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $428,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $127,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,683 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $228,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

GOLD opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

