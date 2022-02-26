LPL Financial LLC Has $10.81 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $183.48 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $157.80 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.75 and a 200-day moving average of $189.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

