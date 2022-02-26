LPL Financial LLC Has $10.94 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,261 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 956.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,451,000 after purchasing an additional 951,276 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 81.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,564,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,916,000 after purchasing an additional 700,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 619,205 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.64. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.76 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

