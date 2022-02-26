LPL Financial LLC Has $10.99 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,211 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,644,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,842,000 after purchasing an additional 879,170 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,188,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,176,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 112,142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 115,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 66,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares during the last quarter.

NUSC opened at $39.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

