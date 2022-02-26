LPL Financial LLC Has $11.25 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total value of $7,452,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,955,515 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $518.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $663.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $759.96.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.