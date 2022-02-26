LPL Financial LLC Has $11.39 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:NIO opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.37.
NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
