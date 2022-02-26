LPL Financial LLC Has $11.39 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NIO opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIO. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

