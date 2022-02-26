LPL Financial LLC Has $11.49 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 685,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 101.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 53,310 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 148,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KHC opened at $39.73 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

