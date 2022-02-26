LPL Financial LLC Has $11.75 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,188 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,342,000 after buying an additional 389,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after buying an additional 234,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,101,000 after buying an additional 121,871 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,156,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,133,000 after buying an additional 132,443 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,280,000 after buying an additional 121,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

