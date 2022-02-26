LPL Financial LLC Has $11.90 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RFG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RFG opened at $205.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.74. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $187.99 and a 1 year high of $246.33.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.