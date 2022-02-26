LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.