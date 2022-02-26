LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

NYSE SRE opened at $141.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.70. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sempra Energy (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.