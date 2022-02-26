LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 155.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,164,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $1,080,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total value of $70,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 664,372 shares of company stock valued at $106,808,329. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $135.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion and a PE ratio of 169.85. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

