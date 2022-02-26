LPL Financial LLC Purchases 13,493 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 612.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,502 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Argus raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $107.28 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.