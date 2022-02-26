LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,419 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $10,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1,532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 325,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,712,000 after purchasing an additional 305,544 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of AON by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AON by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,325,000 after purchasing an additional 293,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in AON by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after acquiring an additional 290,876 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AON. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $292.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

