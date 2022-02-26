LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,565 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 922,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,109,000 after purchasing an additional 49,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $303.81 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.77 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.