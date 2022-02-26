LPL Financial LLC Purchases 78,558 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,558 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.74% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $11,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,416,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 547.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $93.42.

