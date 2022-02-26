LPL Financial LLC Purchases 80,611 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,611 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of BATS:IGHG opened at $72.15 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.68.

