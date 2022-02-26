LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,791 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.04% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47.

